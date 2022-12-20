Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at Morgan Stanley

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Omnicom Group to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Redburn Partners restated a neutral rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Finally, ING Group started coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a buy rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $85.40.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $77.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Omnicom Group has a one year low of $61.31 and a one year high of $91.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.75.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 40.82% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Omnicom Group will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 44.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $92,027.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,297.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omnicom Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Omnicom Group by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 3,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Further Reading

