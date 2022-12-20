Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Onconova Therapeutics stock opened at $0.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $13.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.46. Onconova Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $2.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONTX. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 154.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 37,275 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 147.0% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 46,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 27,396 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 333,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 11,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 110,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib (ON 123300), a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.

