ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,744 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. First Command Bank raised its position in ONEOK by 401.0% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in ONEOK in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ONEOK in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in ONEOK in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OKE has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on ONEOK from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on ONEOK from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup began coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on ONEOK from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.91.

ONEOK Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $63.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $28.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.73. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.07.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.46% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.89%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

