Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday.

ONTO has been the topic of several other reports. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Onto Innovation to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Onto Innovation from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Onto Innovation from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Onto Innovation to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Onto Innovation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ONTO opened at $70.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.98. Onto Innovation has a 1 year low of $56.02 and a 1 year high of $106.09.

Institutional Trading of Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $254.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.00 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 20.85%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Onto Innovation during the 3rd quarter worth about $266,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Onto Innovation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $946,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Onto Innovation by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,625,000. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 408,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,181,000 after buying an additional 86,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

About Onto Innovation

(Get Rating)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.