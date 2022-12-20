Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday.
ONTO has been the topic of several other reports. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Onto Innovation to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Onto Innovation from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Onto Innovation from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Onto Innovation to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.
Onto Innovation Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:ONTO opened at $70.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.98. Onto Innovation has a 1 year low of $56.02 and a 1 year high of $106.09.
Institutional Trading of Onto Innovation
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Onto Innovation during the 3rd quarter worth about $266,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Onto Innovation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $946,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Onto Innovation by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,625,000. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 408,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,181,000 after buying an additional 86,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.
About Onto Innovation
Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.
