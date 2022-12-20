OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) CEO Peter K. Miller Sells 15,253 Shares

OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Rating) CEO Peter K. Miller sold 15,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total value of $25,777.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 883,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,351.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

OptiNose Stock Performance

OPTN stock opened at $1.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.16. OptiNose, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $4.30. The stock has a market cap of $141.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of -0.22.

Get OptiNose alerts:

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $20.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 million. As a group, analysts forecast that OptiNose, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of OptiNose during the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of OptiNose by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,088,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,642,000 after buying an additional 83,449 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of OptiNose by 182.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,853 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of OptiNose by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,899,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after buying an additional 125,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of OptiNose by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 737,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on OptiNose from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on OptiNose in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on OptiNose to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

OptiNose Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OptiNose, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists. Its products include the XHANCE and ONZETRA Xsail. The company was founded by Per Gisle Djupesland and Helena Kyttari Djupesland in October 2000 and is headquartered in Yardley, PA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OptiNose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptiNose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.