OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) CEO Peter K. Miller Sells 15,253 Shares

OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Rating) CEO Peter K. Miller sold 15,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total value of $25,777.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 883,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,351.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
OptiNose Stock Performance
OPTN stock opened at $1.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.16. OptiNose, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $4.30. The stock has a market cap of $141.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of -0.22.
OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $20.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 million. As a group, analysts forecast that OptiNose, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on OptiNose from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on OptiNose in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on OptiNose to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.
OptiNose Company Profile
OptiNose, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists. Its products include the XHANCE and ONZETRA Xsail. The company was founded by Per Gisle Djupesland and Helena Kyttari Djupesland in October 2000 and is headquartered in Yardley, PA.
