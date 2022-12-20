Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.47

Shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.47 and traded as high as $8.29. Oramed Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $7.96, with a volume of 188,755 shares traded.
ORMP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.
The company has a market cap of $311.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.90 and a beta of 2.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.26.
Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its proprietary flagship product is the ORMD-0801, an orally ingestible insulin capsule, which completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of individuals with diabetes.
