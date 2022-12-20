Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.47

Shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.47 and traded as high as $8.29. Oramed Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $7.96, with a volume of 188,755 shares traded.

ORMP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

The company has a market cap of $311.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.90 and a beta of 2.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its proprietary flagship product is the ORMD-0801, an orally ingestible insulin capsule, which completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of individuals with diabetes.

