Orser Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Orser Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,400 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 4.1% of Orser Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $237,686,000 after acquiring an additional 13,060 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $322,956,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,870,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $59,597.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,141,182.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $59,597.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,141,182.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 303,468 shares of company stock worth $11,098,019. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com Stock Down 3.3 %

Several research firms have issued reports on AMZN. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $118.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $84.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.08. The firm has a market cap of $866.32 billion, a PE ratio of 77.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.51 and a 12-month high of $172.94.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also

