Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Morgan Stanley

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Outfront Media from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.25.

OUT opened at $16.46 on Monday. Outfront Media has a twelve month low of $14.97 and a twelve month high of $29.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.29%. Outfront Media’s payout ratio is currently 136.37%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Outfront Media in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Outfront Media in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000.

Outfront Media Inc leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, Outfront Media Inc will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

