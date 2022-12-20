Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on PLTR. Raymond James cut their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Palantir Technologies to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Palantir Technologies from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.83.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE PLTR opened at $6.35 on Monday. Palantir Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.32 and a fifty-two week high of $19.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.42. The stock has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.68 and a beta of 2.89.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $477.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.58 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Palantir Technologies will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 809,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $5,665,786.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,025,806. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 809,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $5,665,786.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at $45,025,806. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total transaction of $362,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,855,012 shares in the company, valued at $13,430,286.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,078,739 shares of company stock valued at $7,606,842. Insiders own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 174.6% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.