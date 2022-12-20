Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PARR has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Par Pacific from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen increased their price target on Par Pacific from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Par Pacific from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Par Pacific has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Get Par Pacific alerts:

Par Pacific Price Performance

Shares of PARR opened at $20.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.93. Par Pacific has a 1-year low of $11.66 and a 1-year high of $25.38. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 2.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Par Pacific

In other news, Director L Melvin Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total transaction of $45,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,982.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Par Pacific news, Director L Melvin Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $45,180.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,982.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Jeffrey Ryan Hollis sold 2,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $50,432.46. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 10,736 shares in the company, valued at $250,900.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 77.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Par Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.