Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $47.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.50.

Paramount Global Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of PARA stock opened at $16.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Paramount Global has a 1 year low of $15.29 and a 1 year high of $39.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.60, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.50.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). Paramount Global had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is presently 20.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paramount Global

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Showtime, BET, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Smithsonian Channel, and CBS Sports Network.

Featured Articles

