Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Buy”

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $57.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $46.00.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PNR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pentair from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays raised Pentair from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Pentair from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Pentair from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pentair presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.30.

Pentair Stock Up 0.9 %

PNR opened at $43.83 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Pentair has a 52 week low of $38.55 and a 52 week high of $73.62. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.09.

Pentair Increases Dividend

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pentair will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This is an increase from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is 26.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pentair news, Director Glynis Bryan sold 3,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $178,167.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,246,270.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pentair

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $352,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Pentair by 19.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Pentair during the first quarter valued at about $619,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Pentair by 30.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 407,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,070,000 after purchasing an additional 96,051 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Pentair by 60.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 71,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 27,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

