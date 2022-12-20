Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO) Receives Speculative Buy Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their speculative buy rating on shares of Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.50 price objective on the stock.
Peraso Price Performance
PRSO opened at $0.85 on Monday. Peraso has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $5.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.79.
Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.11. Peraso had a negative net margin of 119.18% and a negative return on equity of 61.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Peraso will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peraso
About Peraso
Peraso Inc operates as a fabless semiconductor company, develops, markets, and sells semiconductor devices and modules. It focuses on development of millimeter wavelength (mmWave) for the 60 gigahertz, spectrum, and for 5G cellular networks. The company's products include mmWave ICs, including baseband IC, various mmWave radio frequency, integrated circuits, as well as associated antenna technology; and mmWave modules.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Peraso (PRSO)
- Will Tesla Shares Rally If Musk Steps Down From Twitter?
- Can Chewy Fetch Double Digit Gains in 2023?
- 5 Down But Not Out Stocks To Watch For 2023
- Eli Lilly Expects Enduring Growth, Despite Immediate Challenges
- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Up 200% In One Day, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Peraso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peraso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.