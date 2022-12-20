Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO) Receives Speculative Buy Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their speculative buy rating on shares of Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.50 price objective on the stock.

PRSO opened at $0.85 on Monday. Peraso has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $5.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.79.

Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.11. Peraso had a negative net margin of 119.18% and a negative return on equity of 61.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Peraso will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Peraso stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Peraso Inc. ( NASDAQ:PRSO Get Rating ) by 60.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,065 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.37% of Peraso worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Peraso Inc operates as a fabless semiconductor company, develops, markets, and sells semiconductor devices and modules. It focuses on development of millimeter wavelength (mmWave) for the 60 gigahertz, spectrum, and for 5G cellular networks. The company's products include mmWave ICs, including baseband IC, various mmWave radio frequency, integrated circuits, as well as associated antenna technology; and mmWave modules.

