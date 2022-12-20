Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.31

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.31 and traded as high as $2.79. Performant Financial shares last traded at $2.77, with a volume of 130,344 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Performant Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Performant Financial Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.75 million, a PE ratio of -23.08 and a beta of -0.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Performant Financial

Performant Financial Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Performant Financial by 11.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 6,727 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Performant Financial by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,580,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,774,000 after buying an additional 99,436 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Performant Financial by 1.2% during the third quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 1,023,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 12,026 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Performant Financial by 2.8% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 478,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 12,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Performant Financial by 8.4% during the third quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 184,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 14,250 shares in the last quarter. 61.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.

