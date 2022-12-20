Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.31

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.31 and traded as high as $2.79. Performant Financial shares last traded at $2.77, with a volume of 130,344 shares trading hands.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Performant Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.75 million, a PE ratio of -23.08 and a beta of -0.03.
Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.
