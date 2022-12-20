Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.34

Shares of Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.34 and traded as low as $9.23. Perma-Pipe International shares last traded at $9.50, with a volume of 1,844 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Perma-Pipe International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th.

Perma-Pipe International Trading Up 4.3 %

The company has a market cap of $76.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perma-Pipe International

About Perma-Pipe International

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PPIH. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 42,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 225,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International during the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 45,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 17,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 149.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 88,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. It offers provides and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for energy distribution from central energy plants to various locations; and primary and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products, as well as engages in the coating and insulation of oil and gas gathering and transmission pipelines.

