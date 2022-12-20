Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.34

Shares of Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.34 and traded as low as $9.23. Perma-Pipe International shares last traded at $9.50, with a volume of 1,844 shares changing hands.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Perma-Pipe International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th.
The company has a market cap of $76.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.34.
Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. It offers provides and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for energy distribution from central energy plants to various locations; and primary and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products, as well as engages in the coating and insulation of oil and gas gathering and transmission pipelines.
