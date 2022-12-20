P&F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.46

Shares of P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.46 and traded as low as $5.00. P&F Industries shares last traded at $5.10, with a volume of 989 shares.
P&F Industries Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.46. The stock has a market cap of $16.29 million, a PE ratio of 510.51 and a beta of 0.45.
P&F Industries Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th.
Institutional Trading of P&F Industries
About P&F Industries
P&F Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, imports, manufactures, and sells pneumatic hand tools primarily to the retail, industrial, automotive, and aerospace markets primarily in the United States. The company provides sanders, grinders, drills, saws, and impact wrenches under the Florida Pneumatic, Universal Tool, Jiffy Air Tool, AIRCAT, and NITROCAT names, as well as under private label trade names through in-house sales personnel and manufacturers' representatives to retailers, distributors, manufacturers, and private label customers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on P&F Industries (PFIN)
- Will Tesla Shares Rally If Musk Steps Down From Twitter?
- Can Chewy Fetch Double Digit Gains in 2023?
- 5 Down But Not Out Stocks To Watch For 2023
- Eli Lilly Expects Enduring Growth, Despite Immediate Challenges
- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Up 200% In One Day, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for P&F Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P&F Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.