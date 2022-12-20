P&F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.46

Shares of P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.46 and traded as low as $5.00. P&F Industries shares last traded at $5.10, with a volume of 989 shares.

P&F Industries Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.46. The stock has a market cap of $16.29 million, a PE ratio of 510.51 and a beta of 0.45.

Get P&F Industries alerts:

P&F Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th.

Institutional Trading of P&F Industries

About P&F Industries

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in P&F Industries stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of P&F Industries, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PFIN Get Rating ) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.65% of P&F Industries worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

P&F Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, imports, manufactures, and sells pneumatic hand tools primarily to the retail, industrial, automotive, and aerospace markets primarily in the United States. The company provides sanders, grinders, drills, saws, and impact wrenches under the Florida Pneumatic, Universal Tool, Jiffy Air Tool, AIRCAT, and NITROCAT names, as well as under private label trade names through in-house sales personnel and manufacturers' representatives to retailers, distributors, manufacturers, and private label customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for P&F Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P&F Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.