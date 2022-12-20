Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target Lowered to $137.00 at Piper Sandler

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $155.00 to $137.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PSX. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Phillips 66 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $123.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a hold rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $115.53.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 0.0 %

PSX opened at $100.61 on Monday. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $68.57 and a twelve month high of $113.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.56.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $1.48. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The business had revenue of $48.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 19.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 17.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $335,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,681.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phillips 66

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 0.9% in the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 10,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 10,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Articles

