Phoenix Global Resources (LON:PGR) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.50

Phoenix Global Resources plc (LON:PGR – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) and traded as high as GBX 7 ($0.09). Phoenix Global Resources shares last traded at GBX 6.50 ($0.08), with a volume of 52,946 shares traded.
Phoenix Global Resources Trading Up 4.0 %
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 6.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 6.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38,240.11, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of £181.13 million and a PE ratio of -8.13.
Phoenix Global Resources Company Profile
Phoenix Global Resources plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in Argentina. It has interests in 11 operated assets and 4 non-operated assets in the Neuquén basin; two operated assets in the Cuyana basin; and three non-operated assets in the Austral basin. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.
