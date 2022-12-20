Pineapple Energy (NASDAQ:PEGY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of Pineapple Energy (NASDAQ:PEGYGet Rating) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock.

Separately, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Pineapple Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $5.70 target price for the company.

Pineapple Energy Stock Down 7.2 %

Shares of PEGY stock opened at $1.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.79. Pineapple Energy has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $10.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pineapple Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pineapple Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Pineapple Energy by 19.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 25,707 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pineapple Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pineapple Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pineapple Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $465,000.

About Pineapple Energy

Pineapple Holdings, Inc provides photovoltaic solar energy systems to residential homeowners in the United States. It offers a range of installation services, including design, engineering, procurement, permitting, construction, grid connection, warranty, monitoring, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems.

