Pineapple Energy (NASDAQ:PEGY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of Pineapple Energy (NASDAQ:PEGY – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock.
Separately, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Pineapple Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $5.70 target price for the company.
Pineapple Energy Stock Down 7.2 %
Shares of PEGY stock opened at $1.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.79. Pineapple Energy has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $10.52.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pineapple Energy
About Pineapple Energy
Pineapple Holdings, Inc provides photovoltaic solar energy systems to residential homeowners in the United States. It offers a range of installation services, including design, engineering, procurement, permitting, construction, grid connection, warranty, monitoring, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pineapple Energy (PEGY)
- Will Tesla Shares Rally If Musk Steps Down From Twitter?
- 5 Down But Not Out Stocks To Watch For 2023
- Can Chewy Fetch Double Digit Gains in 2023?
- Eli Lilly Expects Enduring Growth, Despite Immediate Challenges
- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Up 200% In One Day, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Pineapple Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pineapple Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.