Pineapple Energy (NASDAQ:PEGY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of Pineapple Energy (NASDAQ:PEGY – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock.

Separately, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Pineapple Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $5.70 target price for the company.

Get Pineapple Energy alerts:

Pineapple Energy Stock Down 7.2 %

Shares of PEGY stock opened at $1.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.79. Pineapple Energy has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $10.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pineapple Energy

About Pineapple Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pineapple Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Pineapple Energy by 19.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 25,707 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pineapple Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pineapple Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pineapple Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $465,000.

(Get Rating)

Pineapple Holdings, Inc provides photovoltaic solar energy systems to residential homeowners in the United States. It offers a range of installation services, including design, engineering, procurement, permitting, construction, grid connection, warranty, monitoring, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pineapple Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pineapple Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.