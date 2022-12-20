Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Has $5.05 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,529 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 906 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 4.4% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MKT Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in Apple by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 6,339 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Apple by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Apple by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aufman Associates Inc grew its position in Apple by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aufman Associates Inc now owns 7,674 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,414,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,414,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 380,851 shares of company stock valued at $56,707,789 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Apple Stock Performance

Several brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on shares of Apple to $168.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.35.

Shares of AAPL opened at $132.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.39. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.04 and a 12-month high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

