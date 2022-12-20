Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PLTK. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Playtika from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Playtika from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Playtika from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded shares of Playtika from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Playtika to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Shares of PLTK stock opened at $8.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.36 and a 200-day moving average of $11.04. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.41. Playtika has a one year low of $7.81 and a one year high of $21.45.

Playtika ( NASDAQ:PLTK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.68 million. Playtika had a net margin of 11.02% and a negative return on equity of 130.35%. As a group, research analysts expect that Playtika will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Playtika news, major shareholder Holding Uk Ltd Playtika II sold 27,943,938 shares of Playtika stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $323,590,802.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,260,997 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,742,345.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Playtika news, major shareholder Holding Uk Ltd Playtika II sold 27,943,938 shares of Playtika stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $323,590,802.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,260,997 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,742,345.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dana Rebecca Gross sold 15,262 shares of Playtika stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $130,947.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLTK. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Playtika during the first quarter worth approximately $519,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Playtika by 1,904.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 96,334 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Playtika by 138.5% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 159,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 92,532 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Playtika by 5.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 284,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,506,000 after acquiring an additional 15,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Playtika during the first quarter worth approximately $12,668,000. 20.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

