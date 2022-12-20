Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Power REIT Stock Down 10.5 %

NYSE PW opened at $4.37 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.82. Power REIT has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $81.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $14.81 million, a P/E ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.86.

About Power REIT

Power REIT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation. Power REIT is actively seeking to expand its real estate portfolio related to Controlled Environment Agriculture.

