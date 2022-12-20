Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Power REIT Stock Down 10.5 %
NYSE PW opened at $4.37 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.82. Power REIT has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $81.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $14.81 million, a P/E ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.86.
About Power REIT
