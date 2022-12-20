PPX Mining (CVE:PPX) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.02

PPX Mining Corp. (CVE:PPX – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.02 and traded as low as C$0.02. PPX Mining shares last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 10,000 shares changing hands.

PPX Mining Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.42 million and a PE ratio of -4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,293.78, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

PPX Mining Company Profile

PPX Mining Corp. engages in acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties in Peru. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Igor project that includes 4 concessions covering an area of approximately 1,300 hectares located in northern Peru. The company was formerly known as Peruvian Precious Metals Corp.

