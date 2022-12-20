Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $91.09

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$91.09 and traded as low as C$83.13. Premium Brands shares last traded at C$83.17, with a volume of 118,511 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PBH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$112.00 to C$107.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Premium Brands in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$117.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$135.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$125.00 to C$122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$116.56.

Get Premium Brands alerts:

Premium Brands Trading Down 1.5 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$82.42 and its 200-day moving average is C$91.09. The firm has a market cap of C$3.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.53, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Premium Brands Announces Dividend

Premium Brands Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.93%.

(Get Rating)

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.