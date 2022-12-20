Private Trust Co. NA Acquires Shares of 1,819 iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 22.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 592,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,097,000 after buying an additional 109,875 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 314,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,310,000 after buying an additional 37,458 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 85,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,098,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the period.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of BATS ICF opened at $54.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.00. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.40 and a fifty-two week high of $104.37.

About iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.