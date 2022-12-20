Private Trust Co. NA Acquires Shares of 1,819 iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 22.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 592,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,097,000 after buying an additional 109,875 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 314,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,310,000 after buying an additional 37,458 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 85,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,098,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the period.
iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of BATS ICF opened at $54.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.00. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.40 and a fifty-two week high of $104.37.
About iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF
iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).
