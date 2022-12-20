Private Trust Co. NA Acquires Shares of 866 The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 478,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,196,000 after purchasing an additional 18,528 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 39,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,047,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth $680,000. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth $425,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth $317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on SJM shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker to $128.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.70.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

NYSE:SJM opened at $155.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $148.56 and a 200-day moving average of $139.31. The company has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.24. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $119.82 and a 52 week high of $157.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.09.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.55%.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.