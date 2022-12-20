Private Trust Co. NA Cuts Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,149 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,657 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ZBH. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 6.0% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 18,283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Amundi raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 24.3% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 760,013 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,257,000 after purchasing an additional 148,350 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter valued at about $607,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 104.8% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 4.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 52,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period. 89.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.79.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $124.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.52. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.39 and a 52-week high of $135.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.09.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

