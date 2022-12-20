Private Trust Co. NA Cuts Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Private Trust Co. NA trimmed its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 44.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,568 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,692,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,148 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 38.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,201,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,049,000 after purchasing an additional 886,455 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 99.9% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 994,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,268,000 after purchasing an additional 496,851 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 583.7% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 516,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,284,000 after purchasing an additional 441,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 431.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 521,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,586,000 after purchasing an additional 423,754 shares in the last quarter. 74.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LNT opened at $54.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.71. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $65.37. The company has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.52.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.11). Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 16.52%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.4275 per share. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.53%.

LNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Alliant Energy to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Alliant Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded Alliant Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Alliant Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.44.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

