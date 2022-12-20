Private Trust Co. NA Has $120,000 Stock Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Private Trust Co. NA cut its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,988 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the second quarter worth $31,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 383.1% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the second quarter worth $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the second quarter worth $35,000. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Transfer

In other news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,048,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,579,660. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 155,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.38 per share, with a total value of $1,918,900.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 52,733,477 shares of the company's stock, valued at $652,840,445.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 740,000 shares of company stock worth $9,082,900 over the last quarter. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Energy Transfer Stock Down 0.9 %

ET has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

Energy Transfer stock opened at $11.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $35.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.78. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $12.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The business had revenue of $22.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.57 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 13.01%. Research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.17%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.11%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

