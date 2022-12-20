Private Trust Co. NA Invests $108,000 in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 383.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GWW opened at $561.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $28.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $572.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $533.32. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $440.48 and a 52 week high of $612.06.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.19 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 60.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 29.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.60%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total transaction of $8,621,241.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,438,914.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on GWW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger to $660.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $448.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of W.W. Grainger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $590.29.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

