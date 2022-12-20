Private Trust Co. NA Invests $127,000 in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DG. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 240.6% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 68.1% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 119.3% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $242.44 on Tuesday. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.25 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $54.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.38.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.38%.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total value of $2,404,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,980 shares in the company, valued at $5,526,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on DG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $287.00 to $294.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.29.

About Dollar General

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also

