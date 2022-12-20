Private Trust Co. NA Makes New $117,000 Investment in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGN. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Organon & Co. by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 8,094,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,755,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619,655 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,958,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,706,000 after buying an additional 2,599,728 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,848,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,137,000 after buying an additional 2,553,301 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,530,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,148,000 after buying an additional 1,049,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 298.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 749,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,169,000 after buying an additional 561,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

OGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America downgraded Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

Shares of Organon & Co. stock opened at $27.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.31 and its 200-day moving average is $28.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.82. Organon & Co. has a 12-month low of $22.88 and a 12-month high of $39.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.28%.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

