Private Trust Co. NA Makes New $133,000 Investment in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 500.0% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000.

NASDAQ SOXX opened at $357.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $350.43 and a 200-day moving average of $365.07. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $287.82 and a 1-year high of $559.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $1.062 dividend. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

