Private Trust Co. NA Makes New Investment in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,402 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 19,463 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 193.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 972 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,545 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 397,088 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,675,000 after acquiring an additional 74,635 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 386,865 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,885,000 after acquiring an additional 123,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,330 ($28.30) to GBX 2,450 ($29.76) in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.51) to GBX 2,200 ($26.72) in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,924.11.

Shares of BHP opened at $60.82 on Tuesday. BHP Group Limited has a twelve month low of $46.92 and a twelve month high of $79.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.91 and a 200-day moving average of $55.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

