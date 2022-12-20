Private Trust Co. NA Takes $131,000 Position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 136.7% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 22,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 32,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 39,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SHYG opened at $41.06 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.15. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $39.49 and a 12-month high of $45.38.

