Private Trust Co. NA Takes Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Water Works by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,079,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in American Water Works by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in American Water Works by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,525,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Water Works by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE AWK opened at $151.48 on Tuesday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $122.77 and a one year high of $189.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.53.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AWK has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of American Water Works to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.67.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

