Private Trust Co. NA Takes Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Regency Centers by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 236,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,024,000 after purchasing an additional 54,891 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 19.1% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 3.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 150,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,953,000 after buying an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 2.6% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 58,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 56.7% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 323,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,197,000 after buying an additional 117,076 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on REG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Regency Centers to $63.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Regency Centers to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Regency Centers Stock Down 0.6 %

Regency Centers Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:REG opened at $62.33 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.61 and a 200-day moving average of $61.16. The company has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Regency Centers Co. has a 52-week low of $51.97 and a 52-week high of $78.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This is an increase from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 98.11%.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Stories

