Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Progyny from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial started coverage on Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Progyny from $78.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

Progyny Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of PGNY stock opened at $31.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.61 and a 200 day moving average of $35.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.55. Progyny has a twelve month low of $25.67 and a twelve month high of $53.15.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Progyny

In other news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 56,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total value of $2,288,861.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 82,548 shares in the company, valued at $3,323,382.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 56,852 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total value of $2,288,861.52. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 82,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,323,382.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mark S. Livingston sold 14,801 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $543,196.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,348,579.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 217,196 shares of company stock worth $8,567,272 over the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGNY. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Progyny during the second quarter worth $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Progyny during the first quarter worth $62,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Progyny during the second quarter worth $63,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Progyny during the first quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Progyny by 390.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

