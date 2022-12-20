Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Prudential (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Prudential from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,687 ($20.49) to GBX 1,380 ($16.76) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,576 ($19.14) to GBX 1,585 ($19.25) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,450 ($17.61) to GBX 1,500 ($18.22) in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Prudential in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,474.17.
Prudential Price Performance
NYSE PUK opened at $25.60 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.43 and its 200-day moving average is $22.93. Prudential has a 12-month low of $18.20 and a 12-month high of $36.84.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prudential
About Prudential
Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Prudential (PUK)
- Will Tesla Shares Rally If Musk Steps Down From Twitter?
- 5 Down But Not Out Stocks To Watch For 2023
- Can Chewy Fetch Double Digit Gains in 2023?
- Eli Lilly Expects Enduring Growth, Despite Immediate Challenges
- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Up 200% In One Day, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.