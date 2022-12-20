Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Prudential (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Prudential from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,687 ($20.49) to GBX 1,380 ($16.76) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,576 ($19.14) to GBX 1,585 ($19.25) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,450 ($17.61) to GBX 1,500 ($18.22) in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Prudential in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,474.17.

NYSE PUK opened at $25.60 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.43 and its 200-day moving average is $22.93. Prudential has a 12-month low of $18.20 and a 12-month high of $36.84.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Prudential in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Prudential by 292.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Prudential by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Prudential by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

