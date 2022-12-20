Pure Gold Mining (LON:PUR) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.09

Pure Gold Mining Inc. (LON:PUR – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.09 ($0.09) and traded as low as GBX 1 ($0.01). Pure Gold Mining shares last traded at GBX 1.05 ($0.01), with a volume of 101,891 shares changing hands.

Pure Gold Mining Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 7.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 518.12, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of £7.65 million and a PE ratio of -0.18.

Pure Gold Mining Company Profile

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the PureGold Mine project comprises 251 mining leases, mining patents, and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,648 hectares located near Red Lake, Ontario.

