Pure Storage Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:PSTG)

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 6,937 call options on the company. This is an increase of 74% compared to the typical volume of 3,988 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Pure Storage from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Pure Storage to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Pure Storage from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.94.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Pure Storage Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of PSTG opened at $27.52 on Tuesday. Pure Storage has a twelve month low of $21.90 and a twelve month high of $36.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 688.17, a PEG ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pure Storage

Pure Storage Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSTG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pure Storage by 42.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 8,804 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Pure Storage during the first quarter worth about $218,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Pure Storage during the first quarter worth about $418,000. Twin Tree Management LP raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 397.7% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 543,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,181,000 after buying an additional 434,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 56.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 358,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,674,000 after buying an additional 130,121 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.