Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $198.00.

KWR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $196.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Quaker Chemical from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Quaker Chemical Stock Performance

NYSE:KWR opened at $164.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 1.36. Quaker Chemical has a 1-year low of $129.06 and a 1-year high of $245.22.

Quaker Chemical Announces Dividend

Quaker Chemical ( NYSE:KWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $492.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.15 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 7.67%. On average, equities analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quaker Chemical

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the second quarter valued at $22,798,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,152,418 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $371,960,000 after purchasing an additional 115,746 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 15.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 721,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $107,826,000 after purchasing an additional 98,852 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 7.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,359,780 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $203,314,000 after purchasing an additional 93,539 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 28.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 280,748 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,516,000 after purchasing an additional 62,896 shares during the period. 79.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. The company operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses.

