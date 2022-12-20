Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) Insider Sells $32,550.00 in Stock

Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) insider Alan D. Allred sold 5,000 shares of Quest Resource stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $32,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 370,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,409,370.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Quest Resource Stock Performance

QRHC stock opened at $6.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.31. The company has a market capitalization of $117.57 million, a P/E ratio of -34.16, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.69. Quest Resource Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $9.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QRHC. StockNews.com began coverage on Quest Resource in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Quest Resource to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Institutional Trading of Quest Resource

About Quest Resource

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quest Resource by 93.9% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 133,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 64,609 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its holdings in Quest Resource by 5.9% in the second quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 36,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC raised its holdings in Quest Resource by 4.4% in the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 311,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 13,162 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC raised its holdings in Quest Resource by 1.3% in the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 191,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wynnefield Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Quest Resource by 2.7% in the first quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 2,363,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,537,000 after purchasing an additional 62,000 shares in the last quarter. 47.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

