QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.70

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.70 and traded as high as $12.83. QuinStreet shares last traded at $12.74, with a volume of 188,939 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised QuinStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Barrington Research increased their target price on QuinStreet from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on QuinStreet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

QuinStreet Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $683.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.39 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Trading of QuinStreet

QuinStreet ( NASDAQ:QNST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $143.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.50 million. QuinStreet had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a negative return on equity of 4.40%. Sell-side analysts forecast that QuinStreet, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,600,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,809,000 after purchasing an additional 50,938 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of QuinStreet by 29.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,247,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,094,000 after acquiring an additional 729,471 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of QuinStreet by 2.8% during the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 3,220,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,361,000 after acquiring an additional 88,557 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of QuinStreet by 15.3% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,051,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,639,000 after acquiring an additional 272,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of QuinStreet by 7.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,901,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,967,000 after acquiring an additional 127,008 shares during the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

See Also

