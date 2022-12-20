Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Given New $2.00 Price Target at Barclays

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Rackspace Technology to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rackspace Technology presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.40.

Rackspace Technology Stock Down 6.5 %

Shares of RXT opened at $2.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $580.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.47. Rackspace Technology has a 12 month low of $2.58 and a 12 month high of $14.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

Rackspace Technology ( NASDAQ:RXT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $787.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.42 million. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 12.90% and a negative net margin of 21.64%. Analysts predict that Rackspace Technology will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Shashank Samant bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.55 per share, with a total value of $455,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 138,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,511.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 144.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

Further Reading

