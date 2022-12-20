Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Price Target Cut to $44.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $85.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.63.

NASDAQ:RPD opened at $34.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.29. Rapid7 has a twelve month low of $26.49 and a twelve month high of $122.91.

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $175.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.13 million. On average, analysts expect that Rapid7 will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rapid7 news, CFO Timothy M. Adams purchased 2,500 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,278,820. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Timothy M. Adams acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 109,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,278,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 41,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total value of $1,181,979.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,157,301.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,857 shares of company stock valued at $3,923,423 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Rapid7 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Rapid7 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

