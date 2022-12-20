Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $120.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $130.00.

RJF has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com lowered Raymond James from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. UBS Group started coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Raymond James from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup started coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Raymond James from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $122.17.

NYSE RJF opened at $105.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.42. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $84.86 and a 12 month high of $126.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 19.48%.

In related news, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 24,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $2,672,260.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,764,613.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Raymond James news, insider George Catanese sold 3,489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $397,815.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,505.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 24,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $2,672,260.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,764,613.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 222.5% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 365.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Raymond James by 334.1% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Raymond James by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Raymond James by 434.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

