Real Estate Credit Investments (LON:RECI) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $139.16

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 139.16 ($1.69) and traded as low as GBX 130 ($1.58). Real Estate Credit Investments shares last traded at GBX 130 ($1.58), with a volume of 189,538 shares traded.
Real Estate Credit Investments Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.62. The stock has a market capitalization of £298.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,444.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 130.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 139.16.
Real Estate Credit Investments Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Real Estate Credit Investments’s payout ratio is 133.33%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Real Estate Credit Investments Company Profile
Real Estate Credit Investments Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cheyne Capital Management (UK) LLP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily makes its investments in asset backed securities. The fund considers coupon or cash flows on the tranche relative to the underlying credit to make its investments.
Featured Stories
