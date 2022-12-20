Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) Director Purchases $17,500.00 in Stock

Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED – Get Rating) Director John Bello acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.07 per share, for a total transaction of $17,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,243,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,034.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
John Bello also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 22nd, John Bello purchased 250,000 shares of Reed’s stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.10 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000.00.
Reed’s Stock Up 34.8 %
Shares of Reed’s stock opened at $0.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day moving average is $0.12. Reed’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.43.
REED has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group cut shares of Reed’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reed’s in a report on Sunday, December 11th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Reed’s Company Profile
Reed's, Inc manufactures and distributes handcrafted natural beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's ready to drink products; Virgil's handcrafted sodas; and other ginger beverages under the Reed's brand.
