Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) Director Purchases $17,500.00 in Stock

Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED – Get Rating) Director John Bello acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.07 per share, for a total transaction of $17,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,243,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,034.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

On Tuesday, November 22nd, John Bello purchased 250,000 shares of Reed’s stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.10 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000.00.

Shares of Reed’s stock opened at $0.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day moving average is $0.12. Reed’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empery Asset Management LP bought a new position in Reed’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Reed’s by 14.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 971,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Reed’s by 44.7% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 159,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 49,170 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Reed’s by 178.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 102,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 65,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.14% of the company’s stock.

REED has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group cut shares of Reed’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reed’s in a report on Sunday, December 11th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Reed's, Inc manufactures and distributes handcrafted natural beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's ready to drink products; Virgil's handcrafted sodas; and other ginger beverages under the Reed's brand.

