Relx (LON:REL) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,279.22

Relx Plc (LON:REL – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,279.22 ($27.69) and traded as high as GBX 2,311.19 ($28.08). Relx shares last traded at GBX 2,297 ($27.90), with a volume of 6,642,095 shares traded.

A number of analysts have issued reports on REL shares. UBS Group set a GBX 2,650 ($32.19) price target on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,828 ($34.35) target price on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,986 ($36.27) price target on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,785 ($33.83) price objective on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,730 ($33.16) target price on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,615.57 ($31.77).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,292.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,279.22. The company has a market capitalization of £43.99 billion and a PE ratio of 2,835.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.53.

In other news, insider June Felix bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,204 ($26.77) per share, for a total transaction of £44,080 ($53,547.13).

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

